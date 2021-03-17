Shivangi Joshi aka Sirat from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shares her fitness regime; find out here

The popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi or Sirat of Sirat from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a fitness enthusiast. Here is her fitness routine.

The popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi is a crucial part of the longest-running daily soap of Indian television, named Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress entered the show in 2016 as Naira, the daughter of Akshara. Her role is immensely loved by the audience for her sweet looks and her perfect chemistry with the handsome co-star Mohsin Khan. She is an active and fit person, who loves to workout. She works very hard to look presentable at all times and for this, she always maintains a fitness regime.

As per her fitness schedule, the actress works out using numerous different ways like yoga, swimming, and exercise. She works for almost 10-12 hours on sets, stills she always squeezes some time out from her hectic work hours to workout every day. She is very interested in yoga and practices it regularly.

She is also very particular about her diet and only eats a balanced diet. Her healthy food diet includes carbs, proteins, and vegetables. It comprises a mixture of rice, beans for protein, and stir-fried vegetables with a salad. She prefers to eat light. She prefers to take a protein shake after an intense session of workout. Maybe it’s the combined efforts that make Shivangi Joshi looks exceedingly beautiful with a perfect lean figure.

The actress is presently playing the role of Sirat in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is portraying as a look-alike of Naira, and she will be seen having romantic chemistry with Kartik on the show.

