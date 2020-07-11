Shivangi Joshi aka YRKKH’s Naira introduces Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa in new promo of the show; Watch

In a new promo of the show Anupamaa, Shivangi Joshi introduces Rupali Ganguly in a special way as the new family drama is set to hit the tv screens next week.

The television industry has taken a sigh of relief ever since the Maharashtra government has permitted the shooting for shows in the non containment zones after a complete shutdown for around three months. Ever since then, several shows have begun shooting and are set to make a comeback with new episodes. This isn’t all. The audience will also see some new shows hitting their television screens including Rupali Ganguly’s new family drama Anupamaa on Star Plus which will start premiering from next week.

Interestingly, the makers have unveiled a new promo of the show in collaboration with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein Shivangi Joshi aka Naira was seen introducing Anupamaa to her fans. Indeed, it was a happy moment for Shivangi who calls herself a fan of Rupali and admitted that she has grown up watching the latter's shows. In fact, she even met Rupali on the sets of Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi wherein Shivangi played a cameo. “I have grown up watching Rupali ji's shows, and have also had the opportunity to meet her almost nine years ago. We took a picture then and it was so nice to click with her again after so many years. As warm and cordial as she is, we had a great chat when I met her recently,” the young actress was quoted saying.

On the other hand, Rupali was also singing praises for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and stated, “The bubbly, chirpy, vivacious Shivangi is a delight to meet. Her innocence, beauty and talent are a compelling mix that has made her a household name loved by all.”

