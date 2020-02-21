Shivangi Joshi is all hearts for former YRKKH co star Pankhuri Awasthy in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan; See Pic

Yeh Rishat Kya Khelata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi posed for pictures with former co-star Pankhuri Awasthy as she forayed into Bollywood with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Take a look.

Pankhuri Awasthy, who was last seen in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rhista Kya Khelata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, has now graduated to Bollywood. Yes, the beautiful actress is all set to charm people in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that hits the screens today (February 21, 2020). She is paired opposite the multi-talented Ayushmann Khurrana in the same sex love story. Ahead of the release, the makers a special screening of the movie was organised was yesterday evening for industry mates.

And to support good friend Pankhuri on her big Bollywood debut was her former YRKKH co-star Shivangi Joshi. Yes, Shivangi was present at the screening, and looked extremely elated to see Pankhuri on the big screen. After the show, Shivangi took to her Instagram handle to share some oh-so-appealing pictures with Pankhuri and shower praises on her for her amazing acting chops and performance in the movie. She wrote, 'Loved the film. You were amazing, Kusum.' Pankhuri looked like a day dream dressed in all white, red lipstick and open traces. Shivangi looked beautiful as always as the stunner chose to match a white top with pink lowers. The two posed for the paps as they flashed bright smiles.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Talking about the movie, apart from Ayushmann, it also stars Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Pankhuri Awasthy in the lead. It is the second installment of the 2017 release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. What are your thoughts on Shivangi and Pankhuri's cute banter? Are you happy to see the two on-screen enemies share friendly vibes off-screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

