Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair give BFF goals, share PICS from their fun outing

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair are one of the most talented and renowned actresses in the telly world. Both the divas have a long successful history in the industry and have a huge following owing to their exceptional acting skills. Shivangi and Jannat have been a part of the most popular shows on-screen and are household names. The actresses were recently shooting for their first-ever reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 in Cape Town. During this, Shivangi and Jannat formed a really good friendship and were called 'Sita-Gita' by everyone on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Jannat and Shivangi meet up

In Cape Town, Jannat and Shivangi had a gala time as they created reels, clicked pictures, and supported each other while performing stunts. Now that they are back, their bond seems to have grown even stronger. Today, Jannat Zubair shared a few snaps with Shivangi Joshi where the two can be seen hanging out in a mall and having fun as they click pictures and make videos. The two have a very active presence on social media and their pictures go viral within the blink of an eye. These pictures are surely a treat for Janat and Shivangi's fans.

Shivangi and Jannat's career:

Shivangi was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost 6 years. However, her journey with the show ended on October 25, 2021, and later she was featured in Balika Vadhu 2. This show ended its TV version but later returned with a spin-off titled Balika Vadhu - Anandi Ka Naya Safar on Voot. On the other hand, Jannat Zubair became a household name with the television show, Phulwa, and Tu Aashiqui. Apart from this, she even did several music videos with popular actors.

Speaking of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jannat and Shivangi are seen giving a tough fight in every stunt and are being praised for fearlessly performing the tasks.

