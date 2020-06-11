Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan dancing on the red carpet of an award function is a treat for Kaira fans; WATCH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Shivangi Joshi aka Naira and Mohsin Khan aka Kartik breaking into an impromptu but fantastic dance on the red carpet of an award function will make you scream 'Kaira.' Take a look at the throwback video.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are touted to be television's most loved onscreen couple. Known to play Kartik and Naira in Star Plus's popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the duo continues to receive love in abundance. Their fan following is unprecedented and there is absolutely no doubt about it. The show has been fairing well on TRP charts and has been one of the most-watched for quite some time now. The duo's on-screen chemistry is one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity among the viewers.

However, for more than two months now, fans have been missing Kartik and Naira on TV, as new episodes of the show are not being telecast owing to the lockdown. While there are high possibilities that the show will return with fresh episodes soon, fans just cannot wait to see Kaira spread their magic onscreen again. They have a huge fan following on social media, and fans have not resorted to visiting old cute moments of the duo get their every day 'dose of Kaira's adorable romance.'

We recently came across such a cute throwback moment of Shivangi and Mohsin, which is surely a treat for every Kaira lover. It is from a time when Shivangi and Moshin broke into an impromptu yet amazing dance on the red care of an award function. Yes, the duo flaunted their dancing skills on the red carpet during an award function and left everyone awestruck. They matched steps together without prior rehearsals, and how!

In the video that is doing rounds on social media now, Shivangi is seen wearing a red gown and she looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous as ever, while Mohsin looks suave in a grey suit, black pants, and white shirt. The two are seen enjoying the moment together, and the smile on their face is proof of it. Well, it only shows that their chemistry and bond are top-notch, and they can make heads turn with their firey equation, anytime and anywhere.

Take a look at Shivangi and Mohsin's dance video here:

