Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have the sweetest birthday wishes for their YRKKH ex co star Pankhuri Awasthy

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan shared some beautiful messages for their Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai former co-star Pankhuri Awasthy on her birthday. Take a look.

Pankhuri Awasthy, who was last seen as Vedika in Star Plus' popular drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has turned a year older today (March 31). Yes, the actress is celebrating her 'Happy Wala Birthday,' and is being showered with love from all over. And on such a special day, how can Pankhuri's former co-stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan forget to send in their wishes for her? So, the YRKKH duo to their Instagram handles to share in special wishes for the birthday girl.

Surprisingly not one or two, both Shivangi and Mohsin shared several posts for Pankhuri on their IG stories. Shivangi shared a throwback video, wherein she is seen dancing with Pankhuri on a peppy track 'Daaru Desi,' from the movie Cocktail. And we must say, we were totally reminded of and Diana Penty's craziness from the song. She also posted some of their BTS fun moments from the YRKK sets and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Pankhuri. Love You.' Well, we must say that the two beauties share a great bond and are setting friendship goals for many.



Moshin also took this moment to make Pankhuri feel special and shared some of their quirky videos together. In one of them, he is seen wishing loads of monetary luck to the birthday girl. Well, with their amazing wishes for Pankhuri, we can only say that the journey on the show has ended together, but their bond is still stronger like ever. And in this time of quarantine, they're making sure that Pankhuri is receiving all the love from everyone on this special day.

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi has denied any leap for the show. Yes, Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan's (Kartik) show is not going through any leap, so you can enjoy Kaira's chemistry more. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

