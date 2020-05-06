Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan make for a perfect pair as they rehearse for a song in this throwback VIDEO

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan make for a perfect pair in a throwback video shared by the latter on Instagram. Check out the video.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular television shows which is faring high in terms of TRP rates. The daily soap helmed by Rajan Shahi is also one of the longest-running shows on Indian television with a huge audience base. Promising actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi play the lead pair and their on-screen chemistry as Kartik and Naira is one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity among the viewers.

Kaira, as they are popularly known among fans, has a huge fan following on social media too. Recently, Mohsin Khan has shared a video on his Instagram handle which is sure to send everyone into a frenzy. The actor is seen rehearsing for the song ‘Chashni’ from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai with none other than his co-star herself, Shivangi Joshi. Their on-screen chemistry is quite visible in the video and needless to say, they make for a perfect pair.

Check out the video below:

Shivangi Joshi is seen wearing a black top teamed up with a pair of blue gym shorts. She ties up her hair into a neat bun. Mohsin, on the other hand, is seen wearing a white shirt and black jeans. Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it initially featured and in the lead roles who were later replaced by Mohsin and Shivangi post a generation leap. A spin-off series of the show titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke featuring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma is also receiving a positive response from the audience.

