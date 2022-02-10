Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan recreate the magic of DDLJ, look adorable; VIDEO

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Joshi form the most adorable pair of the television industry. The couple became famous with their acting stint in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which they played the roles of Kartik and Naira. The duo has excellent on-screen chemistry and has a massive following on social media. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will be soon seen in a music video, and they offered a glimpse of the same on social media.

In the video shared by the actors, Moshin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are seen romancing and dancing is an open sunflower field. They are seen recreating the scene from Shahrukh Khan and Kajol’s superhit movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Shivangi looks charming in her simple look. She has worn a white suit with a colorful dupatta. Her hair is in braids and she had sported silver jhumkas. Mohsin Khan has sported a casual look with green denim jacket and black trousers.

See post here- CLICK

Also read- Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi coming together for song 'Teri Ada'; Fans say ‘Excited’