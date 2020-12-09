Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's 'happy family' PHOTOS from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leave fans excited

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are drooling over Shivangi Joshi (Naira), Mohsin Khan (Kartik), and Aarambh Trehan Sehgal's (Kairav) 'happy family' BTS pictures from the show. Take a look.

Today (December 9, 2020), is a special day for Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan and their fans. Are you wondering why? Well, the duo aka Kaira will complete 1200 episodes together on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Yes, Naira and Kartik will achieve the mark of '1200 episodes of Kaira,' and the happiness of their fans knows no boundaries. Touted to the 'best onscreen jodi' Kaira has been mesmerizing viewers with their fiery chemistry for the past four years.

While fans are elated about the duo's success, the makers of YRKKH and Shivangi-Moshin dropped in another surprise for them recently. The two actors shared some BTS moments from the show, which have left fans curious and excited for the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The picture depicts 'Kaira's happy family,' i.e. Naira, Kartik, Kavirav (Aarambh Trehan Sehgal), and their newly born daughter Akshara. In the two photos, Naira, Kartik, Kairav, and the little angel look extremely happy as they flash their beaming smiles while spending some quality time with each other.

Kartik is seen holding their daughter warmly in his arms, while Naira and Kairav embrace him. We must say, it is a 'perfect family picture,' and is too cute to handle. Fans of the show and Kaira are drooling over these adorable photos and are inquisitive to know how the story moves ahead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Meanwhile, the show recently took a leap of two months, with Naira and Kartik shifting to Mumbai, and Dr. Riddhima (Vrushika Mehta) entering their life. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

