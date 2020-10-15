Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to undergo revamp and shift focus to parenting

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to witness a new phase with Kaira now focusing more on parenting issues. Read.

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, is loved by the audience and is the longest running show on Indian Television. The fans love Mohsin and Shivangi's chemistry as Kaira and the onscreen couple recently welcomed a baby girl in the show. The makers are now going to open a new chapter of their lives which will definitely be one hell of a roller coaster ride.

The show will now focus on parenting and the issues of their children. Kaira already have two kids, and they will also adopt another child soon. So the new journey of Kaira will be as parents and parenting issues. The new phase in the show will also focus on Gayu and Samarth's kids and also of Naksh and Keerti's, and how Kartik and Naira are involved in their lives too. Well, this will be an interesting chapter in the story and we wait to see how Mohsin and Shivangi up their game as Kaira in this.

Meanwhile, speaking of the show, the show will soon complete 12 years of telecast and is one of the top rated ones. It focuses on the lives of couples and how relationships evolve over time in a joint family set up. The show airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

