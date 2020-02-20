Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan welcome Manoj Joshi to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with a sweet note; See Pic

If there's one show that has been running smooth and impressing fans, it has to be Rajan Sahi's popular drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles of Kartik and Naira respectively. It is touted to be one of the much-loved shows spanning over 11 months. Fans are in awe of the central characters' on-screen and off-screen chemistry. There's never been a day that 'Kaira' or 'Shivin' fans have not rooted for them.

The current track is revolving around Luv-Kush and Trisha, and to add more drama to the already enticing plot, the makers have introduced a new entry with Manoj Joshi. The veteran will essay the role of Shaktiman Jhaveri, a renowned lawyer. His entry will change the dynamics and result in a turning point in the Goenka family. Well, to welcome the ace actor to the YRKKH family, co-actors Shivangi and Mohsin shared a special note for him. The latter took to his Instagram to share an awe-dorable picture from the sets as he wrote, 'Welcome dear Manoj Joshi.' In the picture, Shivangi is seen dressed in a white salwar suit, while Mohsin has donned a maroon suit. Both look extremely appealing, and the trio is all smiling as they click a quick selfie in mid-shoot.