Shivangi Joshi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai say goodbye to Ganapati Bappa with Visarjan on sets; See Photos

The team of Yeh Rihsta Kya Kehalta Hai including Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and producer Ranjan Shahi bid a heartwarming adieu to Lord Ganesha as they performed Ganesh Visarjan rituals on the sets. Take a look at it here.
Devotees bid a farewell to Lord Ganesha yesterday (September 1, 2020) as the curtains came down on the tenth day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Usually, Ganesh visarjan (immersion) is an elaborate affair, however, this year, it was low-key in the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Not only the aam janta, but also celebrities from the tinselville bid Bappa a warm goodbye. Among them were, the team members of popular Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, who had welcomed Bappa with the same enthusiasm on the sets this year also. 

The show's lead actress Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira, was present to bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha along with YRKKH's creator Rajan Shahi and the crew. The team performed the Ganesh visarjan rituals most safely on the sets, with their masks on. The pictures of Shivangi Joshi and Ranjan Shahi bidding aidue to Gannu Bappa have been doing rounds. Shivangi is seen clad in a floral peach printed saree, and looked utterly goregous. The diva made sure to cover her face with a mask.

The team also performed a traditional arti before they immersed the idol in a water tank on the sets. Not only this, but the YRKKH crew and cast also posed for a group picture with Ganpati Bappa before saying him a final goodbye. 

Take a look at team YRKKH's Ganesh visarjan celebrations here: 

Meanwhile, the makers are keeping fans hooked with interesting twist and turns in Naira and Kartik's (Mohsin Khan) life. Fans love Kaira's pnscreen chemistry. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's current tack? Let us know in the comment section below. 

