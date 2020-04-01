Shivangi Joshi is beyond glad as she cuddles with kids and it is a sight to behold; See Photos

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi loves kids and these latest pictures are a proof. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the cutest actresses on Indian Television, and there's no second doubt about it. She is adored not only for her acting chops but her innocence and friendly personality. The pretty actress is making good use of the spare time during the Coronavirus lockdown as she spending time with family and exploring her creative skills. Shivangi, who has always been active on social media, is also sharing glimpses of her quarantine days with her fan. And yesterday was no different.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her Instagram to share some cute pictures with kids and it has swooned us to no limits. In these pictures, Shivangi is seen holding two kids in her arms as they all pose for a candid picture. The diva is seen flashing a wide smile as she cuddles with these kids and it is cuteness overloaded. Well, the picture proves that Shivangi loves kids and is ever-ready to snatch some adorable moments with them. We must say, it looks like we've locked three babies in a frame!

Take a look at Shivangi's post here:

Speaking of Shivangi, she started her journey on TV with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in 2013 but rose to fame as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is paired opposite Mohsin Khan in Star Plus' drama and fans love Kaira's chemistry, both on-screen and off-screen. Apparently, the show was about to leap soon, but the YRKKH's producer., squashed any rumours and clarified that no such step is going to be taken anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on Shivangi's recent pictures? Isn't it too cute to handle? Well, wouldn't you want Shivangi to bless your feed with such awe-inspiring pictures during this distressful time? Let us know in the comment section below.

