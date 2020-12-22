Shivangi Joshi, Bharti Singh, Karanvir Bohra & others shower love on soon to be parents Aditi & Mohit Malik

Ever since Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik have announced the news of expecting their first baby, several celebs have sent congratulatory wishes to the soon to be parents.

Actors Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar Malik have got all the reasons to be on cloud nine and to celebrate. The duo is all set to embrace parenthood next year. Yes, you heard that right. The couple is expecting their first child together and announced the same on social media. Since then, the duo has been receiving congratulatory wishes from their friends from the television industry. Celebrities including, comedian Bharti Singh, Karanvir Bohra, Shivangi Joshi, Supriya Shukla, Dalljiet Kaur, Kunal Verma, Juhi Parmar, Maniesh Paul and Helly Shah among others have showered love on the couple.

While congratulating the couple, Maniesh wrote, “Congrats.” Juhi said, “It is indeed the most awakening feeling…congratulations sweethearts.” Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Yahoo..... Some awesome times coming up.” On the other hand, Bharti said, “congratulations baby.”

Moreover, Helly commented, "Congratulations" followed by heart emojis. Actress Neha Marda wrote, “That’s so amazing I am so happy for both of you.” While extending his wishes, Naman Shaw said, “Welcome to the club Heartiest Congratulations.”

Aashka Goradia Goble on the other hand, wrote, “Congratulations... wishing you great health and lots of joy!.” Shivangi has dropped a heart emojis. Nakul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh Mehta too congratulated the soon to be parents Aditi and Mohit.

Take a look at the wishes below:

Mohit announced the happy news on his Instagram. He had shared a lovely photo of himself and his wife with a heartfelt note. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “As I place my hand on you...I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love.”

Aditi too posted pictures of herself wherein she flaunted her baby bump and wrote, “God knew even before we knew that we needed you..Our souls met.. Let’s grow together.. Baby Malik..”

Also Read: Mohit Malik, Aditi all set to welcome their FIRST child in May 2021: We're looking forward to this new chapter

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×