Shivangi Joshi is a bundle of happiness as she dines out ahead of the weekend; See PHOTO

Shivangi Joshi plays the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Shivangi Joshi is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses of Indian telly town in current times. Fans mostly know her as Naira from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress has earlier acted in many other shows but the kind of fame that she has received post her stint in YRKKH is worth mentioning here. Apart from her acting skills, Shivangi also leaves the fans swooning over her utter beauty and multiple instances prove the same.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, the actress has shared an Instagram post sometime back that surely deserves your attention. Well, the weekend is here and everyone has made sure to wrap up their pending work and spend some quality time with loved ones for the next two days. The same goes for Shivangi as she dines out at a restaurant after a long busy week. She is wearing a black outfit teamed up with a denim jacket and flashes a beaming smile for the camera.

Check out the picture below:

For the unversed, the actress has been paired up opposite Mohsin Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that holds a record for being one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The two actors are best termed Kaira owing to their amazing on-screen chemistry in the popular daily soap. Moreover, both of them also appeared in a music video titled Baarish some time back and once again won everyone’s hearts. The video was rolled out in August and received tremendous response from the audience.

Credits :Shivangi Joshi Instagram

