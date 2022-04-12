Shivangi Joshi calls Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ‘magical couple’; Says they look good together

One of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is getting married. They dated for a few years and are all set to take their relationship a step ahead. The duo has been extremely tight-lipped about any details regarding their big day. However, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that their wedding festivities will start from the 13th of April.

Ahead of their wedding, Television actress Shivangi Joshi who is better known for her roles in daily soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu 2, and others expressed her happiness about the arrangement. In an interview with ABP, Shivangi said, “They make a magical couple and they look so good together. I am very happy for Ranbir and Alia.” To note, the wedding preparations are underway and Vastu, RK Studios, RK House, etc. are getting all decked up.

Earlier, today, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived Mumbai with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samaira. As the media personnel photographed them, they exchanged a few words with Riddhima. When a paparazzo asked her if the wedding is indeed confirmed, she was quick to say, “Haan…milenge jaldi se. (Yes…we shall meet soon)”.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that the couple will host a grand reception for their industry friends at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The reception party will kick-start at 9 pm in the 5-star hotel's Ballroom. A source close to Ranbir revealed, "They have decided to host the reception at Taj Mahal Palace 'mostly' on April 17.

