Shivangi Joshi calls Shweta Tiwari 'the best' as she wishes her on her birthday in the sweetest way possible

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi (Naira) sent birthday love to her former Begusarai co star Shweta Tiwari with a cute post on social media. Take a look.

Shweta Tiwari is touted to be one of the best actresses the entertainment industry has ever seen. Today (October 4, 2020) is a special place for Shweta. Why do you ask? Well, Shweta has turned a year older and is celebrating her 'Happy Wala birthday!' Yes, Shweta turns 40, but she still looks like a 20-year-old college girl, doesn't she? All thanks to glow, good looks, and well-maintained figure. She can make boys skip a heartbeat with her infectious smile.

On this special occasion, the talented diva is being showered with love, best wishes, and blessings from all over. From fans to family to colleagues to loved ones, Shweta is being pampered by everyone today. However, one of the cutest wishes came from someone extremely close to Shweta. We're talking about Shivangi. Yes, Shivangi did not miss to send her good wishes to Shweta on her birthday.

She took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable throwback picture with her and penned a birthday note. In the photo, Shivangi can be seen warmly embracing Shweta, as the two beauties flash their beaming smiles for the camera. The picture is too cute for words. With the picture, Shivangi wrote, 'Happy Birthday. You are the best. Love you.'

Take a look at Shivangi's birthday post for Shweta here:

Shweta and Shivangi shared screen space in the TV show Begusarai. The two share a close bond since then. In fact, Shivangi considers Shweta her elder sister. Currently, Shivangi plays the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Moshin Khan aka Kartik. On the other hand, Shweta is seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola. Both the shows are doing quite well. What are your thoughts on Shivangi and Shweta's banter? Let us know in the comment section below.

Here's wishing the diva Shweta a very Happy Birthday! Keep Shining!

