Shivangi Joshi on chemistry with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan: It has been magical since the start

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi has some kind words to say about her chemistry with Mohsin Khan. Read on to know more.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest-running shows on Indian television and the two have been a part of it for about 4 years now. Both of them are hailed for being the lovely couple that they are and in fact, they continue to receive loads of love from the fans, who lovingly call them 'Kaira' for the roles they play, that of Kartik and Naira, respectively. In a recent interview, Shivangi got talking about her chemistry with Mohsin and how they are quite the rage.

She went on to say, "I think we understand each other very well, and when someone spends so much time with each other, it happens." However, she also highlighted how with Mohsin, it was magical since the very beginning. Revealing how she did mock shoots with a couple of people who were there for the role of Kartik but when she did it with Mohsin, the chemistry was very good from that moment. She further added how it has been 4 years since they have been working together and how both of them are very passionate about their work.

Meanwhile, Shivangi is currently at her hometown in Dehradun and is spending her time with her family. The actress also spoke about her struggle period and the kickstart of her career with Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. She added how she has then done ad films until she landed a role in Begusarai.

