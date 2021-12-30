Shivangi Joshi clarifies misleading 'Move on' article on her; Announces new collaboration with Mohsin Khan

Recently, Shivangi Joshi gave an interview about her new show Balika Vadhu 2, where she is playing the female protagonist. She shared in the interview that she is very attached to her character and it's very difficult for her to move on to another character. But, her words were misquoted, as shared by the actress herself, which has offended Shivangi. Hence, she had shared a post on social media stating that she was not talking about her relationship at all.

The actress shared on social media, “The recent article about me is misleading in many ways. A lot has been mentioned in the article but in an unorganized manner which has changed the totality of the news article and has been duly picked up and again misquoted by various media portals. Just want to say everything is good and happy in my life and for all the Kiara fans, here’s announcing Mohsin and my next association very very soon..so stay tuned everyone”.

See post here-

Shivangi lost her cool on a few media portals that have misquoted her several times and once again linked her name to Mohsin. The actress shared a series of Instagram stories where she made herself clear on whatever she spoke in the interview and how she was falsely quoted. Shivangi also lashed out at the journalist who took her interview.

On the work front, the actress is playing the lead role of Anandi in Colors' show Balika Vadhu 2. Meanwhile, Mohsin has done a couple of music videos post his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



Also read- Shivangi Joshi opens up on being sensitive: ‘It hurts when your relationship or friendship doesn’t work out’