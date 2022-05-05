Shivangi Joshi confirms being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Shares excitement for ‘first ever reality show’

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows on TV screens, which has been entertaining the audience with thrilling stunts and more for many years. Season 12 of the show is about to start soon and there is a buzz about the contestants for the season. While some names have been confirmed, there are others which are speculated. Now the name Shivangi Joshi has also been confirmed as one of the contestants.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is very excited to be part of the show as it is her first reality show. Shivangi Joshi shared, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited about it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me"

Colours channel is back with the action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and it is going to be bigger and better than ever before. All the action is set to unfold soon and as the demigod of action, Rohit Shetty and daredevil contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventure. To make the season a thrilling one, an eclectic mix of contestants will put aside their deepest fears and perform some exceptional stunts.

Other confirmed contestants of the show include Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, and more.

Shivangi Joshi was last seen in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu.

