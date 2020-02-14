Shivangi Joshi dances her heart out with Reem Shaikh and Pankhuri Awasthy at the success party of 'Aadatein'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi danced her heart out with best pals Reem Shaikh and Pankhuri Awasthy as she celebrated the success of her first song 'Aadatein'. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi is on cloud nine right now, and she has all the reasons to be. Well, her first ever music video 'Aadatein' is doing wonders. Yes, the pretty face is grinning from ear to ear as he new venture has got her more fame and love from her fans. The song which celebrates love and bonding has received positive response from everyone upon its release. After receiving such an overwhelming response from all over, Shivangi Joshi and the 'Aadatein' team celebrated its success with a party yesterday. The actress shared pictures of her grand celebration on her Instagram handle.

Shivangi's friends and co-stars from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were also present to share her happiness. Reem Shaikh, Pankhuri Awasthy and Lata Sabharwal attended the party and boosted Shivangi's confidence to keep doing such good work in future. In the pictures and videos, Shivangi is seen dancing her heart out to the beautiful melody along with Reem and Pankhuri. Not only this, she also sang the song on her fans request. She looked extremely elated as she shook a leg and clicked pretty pictures with her girl gang.

While Pankhuri was dressed in all white, in contrast Shivangi dolled up in a all black avatar. Reem compliment both of them in a black and white look. The trio was looking every bit of gorgeous in their ensembles, and the sparkling smile on their faces added to their overall looks.

Here's a glimpse from Shivangi's happy-happy party:

Aadatein, is a soft romantic ballad that is sung by Nikhil D'Souza, composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar and the lyrics are penned down by Anurag Bhomia. Have you listened to the song yet? What are your thoughts on the same? If not, this is the perfect time as its Valentine's Day and this song pays an ode to the beauty of love.

Credits :Instagram

