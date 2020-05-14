Shivangi Joshi dancing on Selena Gomez's song 'Who Says' is too cute to miss; WATCH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi grooving to Selenaz Gomez peppy track 'Who Says' with her adorable expressions will melt your heart. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the warmest and friendliest personalities in the Telly world, and there' no doubt about the fact. She has been acting since her teenage years and is now an acclaimed actress. Her cute looks and beautiful personality has made everyone fall in love with her, both on-screen and off-screen. The young actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and she treats her fans as her 'extended family.' She keeps them engaged with pictures and videos from her personal life as well as professional space.

Known as Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans are missing her on-screen chemistry with Mohsin Khan aka Kartik. The duo is known for her amazing bond and is fondly known as 'Kaira'. However, owing to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, new episodes of YRKKH have been missing from our TV screens. However, if you're missing our beloved Shivangi, we have a treat for you. We have got our hands on a throwback video, wherein the diva is grooving to a peppy international track. Yes, you read that right!

ALSO READ: Mohsin Khan shares THROWBACK photos with Shivangi Joshi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team; Take a look

A video of Shivangi dancing on Selena Gomez's song 'Who Says' has been doing rounds on social media, and it is just too cute to miss. In the video, Shivangi is seen lip-syncing to the 'beautiful' track, and her expressions are just adorable. While her lip-sync is on point, it's her expressions that steal the limelight here. Her eyes do the talking for her in this video, and we know why people have fallen in love with her acting skills now.

Dolled up in a pretty pink dress with a pink tiara and curled hair, Shivangi looks gorgeous as always. Well, we must say, 'She is just beautiful her, and we love her.' Moreover, we admire the fact that the young actress chose this track, which focuses on 'self-love.'

Take a look at the video here:

Well, she is beautiful and pretty, but it's her inner beauty that has been winning hearts for long. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Kaira on TV? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi enjoys playing badminton as she quarantines in Dehradun; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×