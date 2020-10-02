Shivangi Joshi is 'ecstatic' to enjoy a scenic view amid shooting of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Take a look

Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle to share her happiness as she enjoyed a beautiful view of nature while shooting for her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Check it out.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping fans hooked with intriguing twists and turns in the story. The show stars Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) in the lead roles, and they have left fans enamoured with their onscreen camaraderie. After a long of troubles in Kaiara's life, happiness will soon knock their door, as Kartik and Naira will embrace parenthood for the second time.

While fans are waiting for the Kaira's little munchkin to arrive, Shivangi Joshi recently shared some BTS moments from her shoot. Yes, the actress took to her social media handle to share some fun-filled behind-the-scene moments, wherein she made the most of her time. Not one of two, Shivangi posted several pictures and clips, as she enjoyed her time amid the beauty of nature while shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the posts, Shivangi is seen flashing her beaming smile as she enjoys her 'me' time, and is left awestruck by the scenic view.

The young talented actress is seen wearing a floral yellow traditional dress and looks every bit beautiful. Long silver earrings, tikka, fresh makeup, and open tresses add to her look. But, the way she has placed flowers, has added to her hairdo. The smile on her face reflects her feelings and excitement. Also, it cannot be missed that she looks oh-so-beautiful in the posts.

Take a look at Shivangi's recent posts here:

To note, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. The show has been successfully capturing viewers' attention for over 11 years now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

