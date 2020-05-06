Shivangi Joshi embraces the beauty of nature in latest PICTURE; Shrenu Parikh praises her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi enjoys the beauty of nature in her latest picture and it will leave you spellbound. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most adored actresses in the Indian Television industry. At such a young age, she has received immense love and appreciation. With her amazing acting skills and performance, she has made a mark in the field of acting and entertainment. However, during the Coroanvirus lockdown, we're missing the beautiful actress as new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are not being aired. But, Shivangi loves her fans, and sure knows how to keep them happy even in distressful times.

The diva ensures to interact with her fans on social media and keep them engaged during this social distancing phase. Just a few moments ago, Shivangi shared a mesmerizing picture of herself embracing the beauty of nature, and it will leave you awe-struck. In the photo, Shivangi can be seen jumping in the air, as she enjoys herself in the midst of mother nature, and the sight is alluring. Dressed in black lowers and crop top, she looks like a beautiful black beauty. With open tresses, and almost no makeup, the diva is seen all relaxed and happy.

Well, we don't know if this a recent photo or a throwback one, but it looks new. Also, it seems to be shot at Dehradun, where the actress is currently living with her family. The picture gives feels of, 'Main udna chahti hoon,' and Shivangi is looking no less than an angel here. The greenery around her is extremely attractive. With such awe-inspring secenic beauty, Shivangi's decision to get clicked was natural, as it makes for a 'perfect pretty picture.'

The pretty face did not write any caption for it, and we understand why, because the picture speaks for itself. She left a green heart in the caption space, which makes us feel that Shivangi is loving it amidst God's beautiful creation. Within moments of her posting the photo, her fans went berserk and showering their love on her. Among them was also Shernu Parikh, who couldn't stop gushing over her. She commented, 'Beauty' and Shivangi also apprecaited her for the compliment.

Take a look at Shivangi's post here:

The YRKKH actress is soon going to celebrate her birthday, and fans are already excited about her special day. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

