Shivangi Joshi embraces her 'glorious mess' in an all black look; Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna showers love

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle to show fans the 'perfect way' to stun in an-all black attire. Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, and several others commented on her look. Check it out.

Shivangi Joshi is a stunner, and there's no doubt about this fact. The actress has been winning hearts for several years. Be it acting skills, her performance, or her style, Shivangi knows the art to 'rock' in all aspects. She enjoys a massive following on social media and ensures to keep them engaged by frequent posts. In fact, her Instagram family is just increasing with each passing day.

Recently, she stunned everyone yet again with an all-black look. Yes, the young diva shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot, wherein she is slaying in all-black attire. Dressed in a pretty black halter-neck dress, Shivangi is totally looking 'killer.' With long open curled tresses, filled-in brows, fresh makeup, and nude lips, Shivangi is completely nailing the look. Moreover, her experiment to pair long lace boots with the outfit is adding a 'funky' look to her pictures.

Well, it would not be wrong to say that if there was a prize for the 'best funky yet sexy look,' Shivangi would have certainly been crowned as the winner. With these gorgeous pictures, the talented actress also sent out an important message on self-love. She wrote, 'Embrace the glorious mess that you are.'

Within moments, her comment section was flooded with compliments. Not only fans but her friends from the industry also couldn't stop gushing over her. Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna aka Bani, commented on her post with emojis and showered her love. Shrenu teased Shivangi about the boots and asked, 'Boots from London?' Niddhi Uttam was also smitten by Shivangi's photos.

Take a look at Shivangi's recent post here:

Meanwhile, Shivangi is seen playing the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan aka Kartik. Now, the track will soon shift focus on Kartik and Naira aka Kaira's separation. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

