Shivangi Joshi ends the year with a bang as she receives most popular TV actress award; View Pics

Shivangi Joshi, who has been winning hearts with her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently won an award. Read on to know more.

We have to say that Shivangi Joshi is one of the top TV actresses who is ruling the roost. Right from her acting chops to a fashion statement, she always gets praises from all the quarters. The actress was in the news when she and her co-star Mohsin Khan celebrated the 1000 episodes of Kaira milestone on the sets of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And now, the TV celeb is basking in glory as she recently bagged Most Popular TV Actress award at the recently held awards ceremony. The actress has been proving her mettle with the show and she is certainly worthy of the honor.

She took to her Instagram to share a picture with the trophy. She grinned ear to ear as she showcased her winning trophy. She captioned the same as, "Last award f 2019 #mostpopulartvactress." To say 2019 was an incredible year for the actress, then it would be an understatement as the actress has many celebrated many wins and milestones this year.

She also took to her Instagram to share her thank you note as the year comes to end. She shared a beautiful picture of her from the event and captioned the same as," Gratitude is the fairest blossom which springs from the soul.” – Henry Ward Beecher. Thank you 2019, looking forward to 2020 just like this. Being grateful & graceful."

Credits :Instagram

