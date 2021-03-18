Shivangi Joshi enjoys her gymming session with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast; Take a look

Shivangi Joshi, who is popularly known for her role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has recently shared a picture in the gym with the other male cast of the show.

The charming and delightful TV actress Shivangi Joshi has become a household name owing to her excellent acting in the longest-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The lovely actress played the role of Naira for a long time and presently she is essaying the role of Sirat, a look-alike of Naira. The actress is immensely loved for her enigmatic chemistry with her co-star Kartik, which is played by Mohsin Khan. The actress is very careful about her looks and her fitness, because of which she finds some time to work out even after long shoots. It seems like she is not the only one in the YRKKH cast who enjoys working out as she recently shared a glimpse from the gym.

The actress Shivangi Joshi is a fitness enthusiast, and she works out in numerous ways like gymming, yoga, swimming, etc. for maintaining her lean figure. In her recent video, she is seen goofing around in the gym with the cast of her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As the boys say that that they can touch the ceiling, each of them jumps and touches it. Seeing this Shivangi Joshi also jokingly says that she can also touch the ceiling. The actors appearing to be enjoying their time apart from shooting as they workout and chill together.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most adored TV actresses of Indian television. She has been part of other shows also, but she became immensely popular with her entry in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in the year 2016. At present, she is playing the role of an aspiring professional boxer and has also taken some training for the same.

Credits :Shivangi Joshi Instagram

