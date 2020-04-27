Shivangi Joshi: From exiting Begusarai to link up rumours; 7 times when the YRKKH actress made headlines

Shivangi Joshi is known to be the warmest people in the Television industry. Known to play the role of Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the young actress has been in the public eye since quite some time. Here's a list of the times when Shivangi made headlines. Read on.

Shivangi Joshi needs no special introduction. The actress stepped into the Telly world back in 2013 with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. Its been 7 years now, that Shivangi has been a part of the Television world, and oh boy, she has carved a niche for herself. Known to play Naira in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Moshin Khan, she enjoys a massive following. Fans love her for her bubbly, friendly, warm, and innocent nature.

They love to keep a keen eye on Shivangi's life, both professional and personal. Whatever she does or is planning to do, is quickly noticed by the media and her beloved fans. Well, being an actor means constantly being under the public eye, which has its pros and cons. While all Shivangi does grabs eyeballs, today, we take a look at the times when the beautiful actress made headlines. From meeting South star Prabhas, to her Cannes debut this year, we list down all the times when Shivangi trended everywhere.

Times when Shivangi Joshi made healdines:

1. Shivangi's fan girl moment with Prabhas While many are die-hard fans of Shivangi's beauty, the pretty face is swooned by someone else. We're talking about South superstar Prabhas. Yes, in August 2019, Shivangi had a fangirl moment with the Bahubali superstar and garnered limelight. The actress bumped into the handsome hunk during an event, and just like anyone else, ended up clicking 'happy pictures' with him. Well, Shivangi had previously revealed that it was her 'dream' to meet Prabhas once, and it turned into reality last year. Shivangi shared her 'dream moment' with everyone on her Instagram handle. 2. Cannes 2020 debut After , Shivangi was about to make her big debut on Cannes Film Festival 2020. The news of the young actress walking the ramp for her short film (Our Own Sky), made many eyes pop. She was super ecstatic about representing India at a global level. However, her dreams somewhat came shattering down as the Cannes Film Festival 2020 has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Expressing her ordeal, Shivangi said, 'At this point, safety and security are of utmost importance. There is nothing beyond everyone's health. All I am wishing for the world to come out of this crisis and things to get back to normal. ' ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi flaunting her dance moves on Camila Cabello's peppy track 'My Oh My' is UNMISSABLE; Watch Video 3. YRKKH Hina Khan's ouster from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shocked everyone. After 8 long years, the actress bid adieu to the show. While many were speculating that her tantrums were the reason for her exit, there was another infamous story. Some reports claimed that Shivangi was the reason for Hina being showed the door by the makers. Gossip mills were abuzz that Hina and Shivangi shared cold vibes. Though they played mother-daughter on-screen, they could never see eye-to-eye when off-screen. Not only this, but the two beauties also got into heated arguments, which eventually affected the shooting schedule. However, when Shivangi was asked about all this, she rubbished them. She said, 'I have got nothing to do with (Hina) Akshara's exit. The stories of my cold vibes with Hina are rubbish. She was very sweet to me." Shivangi and Hina have always praised each other. 4. Exiting Begusaria: Shivangi Joshi won many hearts as Poonam Thakur in Begusarai. However, fans were left utterly disheartened with Shivangi's sudden exit, which grabbed many eyeballs. When the show took a leap Shivangi, her character was bumped off. Her exit marked the entry of Vibha Anand of Balika Vadhu fame. Well, apparently, the Shivangi was shown the outside door owing to unprofessional behaviour and poor acting skills. A source close to the show, also revealed that she pestered the makers to hike her remuneration almost every month. Owing to her unreasonable behaviour and poor acting skills, the makers decided to bring her track on an end. The diva was left heartbroken by all the allegations and the sudden change in the script. Refuting to all the allegations levelled against her, Shivangi said, 'I don’t think I was unprofessional or a bad actor. I was always made to believe that they (makers) are happy and content with my performance. Also, I have never asked for a hike and was quite happy with my remuneration. All this is completely shocking and l feel bad that it’s ending like this. 5. Link up rumours with Vishal Aditya Singh Shivangi shared a great rapport with her co-star Vishal Aditya Singh from Begusaria. The duo not only shared a professional bond but a personal one too. Their friendship was so good that tongues started wagging about their alleged relationship. When the actor was recently asked about his link-up rumours with Shivangi, Vishal rubbished them all. He stated that though Shivangi played his on-screen wife, he always treated her like a kid. Vishal said, 'I'm very clear that we never dated. Shivangi and I were never together. We were so comfortable that people started speculating.' 6. Relationship rumours with Mohsin Khan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been one of the most loved on-screen jodis. Their rumoured relationship has been the talking point for over three years. Mohsin recently claimed that the two are 'just friends' and nothing more. On the other hand, Shivangi, neither publicly admitted to her relationship nor denied it. Meanwhile, fans love to ship them as 'Kaira' and 'Shivin.' 7. Vanity van controversy In November last year, news started pouring in that Mohsin Khan refused to share vanity van with rumoured girlfriend Shivangi. The actor apparently had demanded a separate vanity during and outdoor shoot owing to his not-so-good personal equations with Shivangi then. However, when we contacted him Mohsin that clarified that it was no such case. He said, 'We were shooting for a fight sequence in which we had to get into the mud. So, the vanity van section which I was provided with didn't have a bathroom where I could take a shower and it was on the other side of the van. That's why I asked the production to allot me the portion with a bathing area. I have never demanded a single door vanity van. In fact, today also I am sharing a vanity with Shivangi. ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi looks delightful in casuals; Surbhi Chandna calls her 'Cutie'

