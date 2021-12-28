Shivangi Joshi expresses joy as Balika Vadhu completes 100 episodes: Happy that audience is loving our show

TV actress Shivangi Joshi, who is seen as Anandi in daily show 'Balika Vadhu', expressed her joy as the show completes 100 episodes.

She says: "I am very happy and pleased that our show has touched 100 episodes and this is just the beginning as we want to keep our audience entertained for many more years to come. I am happy and content that the audience is loving our show. The entire team of 'Balika Vadhu' is working hard to keep the audience entertained every day. Thank you for all the love and I hope we keep touching such milestones."

The show deals with the subject of child marriage. 'Balika Vadhu 2' premiered on August 9. The show recently has taken a leap introducing Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa in lead roles.

Actor Samridh Bawa is also elated and shares about his journey as Jigar in the show.

"It's a great day for me because we have completed 100 episodes today on 'Balika Vadhu'. I am grateful to be a part of such a successful show and looking forward to adding more zeroes to it. Thank you for all the love and support. Keep showering your love and hope we keep entertaining you for many more years to come," he adds.

