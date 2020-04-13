Shivangi Joshi flashes her beaming smile as she slays in a checkered outfit; See Pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actress Shivangi Joshi looks ethereal in her latest pictures. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses in the Indian Television industry. She is not only known for her cute looks and friendly nature, but also her impeccable style sense and sartorial fashion choices. The gorgeous beauty enjoys a massive fan following. She is no less than a fashionista, who inspires many others to get the style game on point. Her acting prowess suave personality has won many hearts. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress can pull off any look an attire.

While we mostly see her acing the traditional look on-screen, she is a glam doll off-screen. Be it a western outfit or ethnic wear, she can slay all kinds of attire with complete finesse. Every time she gives a glimpse of her amazing sense of style, her fans are sent into a frenzy. And this is exactly what happened a few hours ago when Shivangi shared some jaw-dropping pictures of herself. In the photos, the actress is seen flashing her bright smile as she poses for some jaw-dropping pictures. Donning a beautiful checkered outfit with a black skirt over it, Shivangi looks like a pretty doll.

With curly and a little messy hair, Shivangi looks extremely gorgeous. She has some makeup on, including a pink shade of lipstick, and some shimmer and liner on the eyes. As simple as the pictures are, Shivangi is looking super glam and ultra-stylish. We can't stop gushing over this perfect blend of sweet and sassy. Within moments of her sharing these dolled-up images, her fans went berserk and couldn't stop praising her beauty.

On the work front, Shivangi is currently seen in Star Plus's popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan. The duo's chemistry is loved by everyone and they are popularly known as 'Kaira'. However, fresh episodes of YRKKH have been missing as the shootings have been stalled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Well, Shivangi's mesmerizing pictures, have surely come as a breath of fresh air to drive away from our lockdown blues. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

