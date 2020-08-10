  1. Home
Shivangi Joshi flashes her infectious smile in a yellow attire; Former YRKKH co star Lataa Saberwal pours love

Shivangi Joshi shared a beautiful picture as she dolled up in a traditional yellow outfit, and her former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Lataa Saberwal dropped in a sweet comment. Take a look.
Shivangi Joshi is one of the cutest actresses in the Indian Television industry. While she has won hearts as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she has also wowed people with her eye-appealing beauty. The beautiful actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often teases fans with glimpses of her personal life. Every time, the young star posts something, her fans go gaga and her post spreads like wildfire. And this is exactly what happened today. 

Just a few hours ago, Shivangi took to her Instagram handle to share an enchanting picture of herself, and fans are totally crushing on her. In the picture, Shivangi is dolled up in a traditional bright yellow kurta and looks like a ray of sunshine. The diva is seen flashing her infectious smile as she poses for a candid. With silky open tresses, filled-up brows, eyeliner, fresh makeup, eye shadow, and pink lips, Shivangi looks ethereal. But, it is her bindi that enhances her look and makes us all tag her as Telly Town's 'Desi girl.' 

Within moments, fans went bonkers over Shivangi's alluring photo and were smitten by her beauty. Her former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Lataa Saberwal, also couldn't stop gushing over the picture and dropped a sweet comment. She wrote, 'My Baby.' 

Take a look at Shivangi's latest photo here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on

Meanwhile, the young star is prepping up for her music video 'Baarish' with YRKKH co-star Mohsin Khan aka Kartik. The song releases tomorrow, and it is the first time that the duo is coming together for a single. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Kaira or Shivin's first song together? Let us know in the comment section below. 

