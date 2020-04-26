Shivangi Joshi flaunting her dance moves on Camila Cabello's peppy track 'My Oh My' is UNMISSABLE; Watch Video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi grooving to Camila Cabello's peppy track 'My Oh My' in her latest video will make you want to put on your dancing shoes. Take a look.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi is a diva, no we're not exaggerating. The young star is multi-talented. For some years, she has been enticing her with her amazing acting chops and performances. Now, that the shootings have been stalled due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the actress is giving a glimpse of her hidden talents. From painting to cooking, Shivangi is going all out to kill her boredom and simultaneously keep her fans entertained with her cute antics on social media.

Shivangi enjoys a massive fan following and she never fails to impress anyone. Though she is refraining from using social media too much during quarantine, she does drop in some posts to engage her fans. Just a few hours ago, the actress has wowed everyone by showing off her dancing talent. Yes, Shivangi shared a video on her Instagram story, wherein she is seen dancing to a popular international song. The pretty face put on her dancing shoes and grooved to Camila Cabello's peppy track 'My Oh My'.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi's 'I miss you' post for Aditi Bhatia is pure BFF goals; WATCH

With a white crop top, grey joggers, and open traces, Shivangi danced like there's no tomorrow. The actress's steps, grace, energy, enthusiasm, confidence, and awe-inspiring expressions yet again proved that she can dance like a pro. Her charisma was on point and it made us believe that she can nail anything. Undoubtedly, Shivangi has set the stage on fire with her amazing moves, and we are forced to tap our dancing feet now.

Shivangi's dance performance has come as a breath of fresh air amid the COVID-19 stress. Fans are going gaga over Shivangi and simply cannot take their eyes off her breathtaking moves. Shivangi's perfectly toned body and curves in this video are surely making many heads turn. And many can't stop but watch it on repeat.

Take a look at Shivangi's dance video here:

What are your thoughts on it? Did you enjoy Shivangi's performance? Do you want to see her dance more and entertain us more? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi looks delightful in casuals; Surbhi Chandna calls her 'Cutie'

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×