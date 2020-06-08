Shivangi Joshi flaunting her dance moves will make you want to put on your dancing shoes; WATCH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi showing her amazing dancing talent on a peppy track cannot be missed. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the youngest and most talented celebrities we have in the Indian Television industry. With her cute looks, bubbly nature and friendly attitude, the Shivangi has made a special place in everyone's heart. Not only this, but her acting chops and performance in daily soaps have also wowed many. She enjoys a massive following on social media, and never misses a chance to interact with them. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the actress has been missing from our screens, but her fans have been yearning to see her back.

She is enjoying her time with her family in Dehradun (hometown), and is also not pretty active on social media, as he wanted to make the most of this special break with loved ones. Well, if you're missing your cutesy Shivangi, we've found our hands on a happy video of Shivangi dancing to some peppy tunes. Yes, Shivangi recently made a Tiktok video grooving to some foot-tapping tunes, and it is now going viral on Instagram. In the video, Shivangi is seen wearing a cute pink top paired with black jeggings as she flaunts her amazing dance moves on the terrace. Yes, Shivangi was showing off her dancing on the rooftop, in an open area as the sunset behind. Her moves absolutely justify the beats, but it is her 'Kala Chashma' that added fun to the video.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan grooved to Salman Khan's song in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Her crisp moves and amazing energy sure light up our faces, but the wink at the end of the video was the highlight. Well yes, the combination of her smile and wink surely hit the right chord, and we have to say she can definitely beat Priya Prakash Varrier with that wink. Moreover, Shivangi's dance comes as a breath of fresh air, and it makes us want to wear our dancing shoes and hit the dance floor right away.

Take a look at Shivangi's dance video here:

Meanwhile, Shivangi is seen in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira. She is paired opposite Mohsin Khan aka Kartik. Their jodi is loved by all and they are affectionately called 'Kaira.' What are your thoughts on Shivangi's amazing dance video? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi enjoys playing badminton as she quarantines in Dehradun; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×