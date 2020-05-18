Shivangi Joshi is glad as she receives a sweet surprise from friends on her birthday; Here's what it is

Happy Birthday Shivangi Joshi: The Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress received a special and sweet surprise from friends on her special day and she is overwhelmed. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi is on cloud nine today, and well she has all the reasons to be. The young actress is celebrating her birthday and is making the most of her special day. After a long time, the beautiful actress is celebrating her birthday with her family in Dehradun, her hometown. She cannot party with her friends this year, owing to the Coronavirus-led lockdown in the nation. However, her friends are doing all that they can to make her feel extra special and loved today.

The pretty actresses good friends from the Telly world including Pankhuri Awasthy, Lata Sabharwal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kaveri Priyam, and Neha Mahajan sent the birthday girl a special surprise, which made Shivangi shed tears of happiness. Wondering what it is? Since the beauties could not meet and spend a gala time with Shivangi today, they made a special video for her. All the actresses grooved to the peppy track 'Kudi Nu Nachne De' from Angrezi Medium from the confines of their home edited it into a beautiful video and sent it to Shivangi, to cheer her up and not to make her miss the fun that they usually had on her birthday parties.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actress was overwhelmed by this sweet and adorable gesture by her friends. Shivangi saw this especially dance video on a huge TV set at her home, while her family also went all 'aww' on seeing the love that their daughter is being showered with. on her large television sets. Shivangi's reaction upon seeing her friend's special surprise was beyond cute, and the young actress couldn't contain her excitement.

Sharing her happiness of the sweet surprise, Shivangi said, 'Firstly the song they picked is such a lively, happy go lucky and content song that whoever is not a dancer would still do few steps or shake a leg. Plus the lyrics totally fits the bill in the current situation we are in. During this lockdown phase, this surprise came as breath of fresh air. Each year I celebrate by bday with my near and dear ones and unfortunately due to CoVid 19, it was not possible to throw a party. However my family and friends totally made it up with their own level of surprises and I feel awesomely great now. Thank you guys, I love you all.'

Take a look at Shivangi's reaction to her special birthday surprise by friends:

Talking about the Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress, she is seen dolled up in a radiant pink dress and looks no less than a princess. The actress cut a cake at home, and made some beautiful memories with her family. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

