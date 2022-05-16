Shivangi Joshi gracefully pulls off a royal traditional attire in her latest photoshoot; PICS

Actress Shivangi Joshi came into the limelight with her role of Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In this show, she featured opposite Mohsin Khan, and the duo was adored by the audience. However, on October 25, 2021, Shivangi wrapped up her shoot and bid adieu to the show. She later went on to feature in Balika Vadhu 2. This show ended its TV version but later returned with a spin-off titled Balika Vadhu - Anandi Ka Naya Safar on Voot.

Apart from her flourishing career, the actress has managed to make a style statement, and the audience is in complete awe of her ability to pull off any outfit. Shivangi is also quite active on her social media handle. She often shares glamorous pictures and entertaining reels on her Instagram account. Today again the actress uploaded a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Shivangi looks gorgeous as she flaunts her beautiful smile in these pictures. She sparkles in a yellow floral saree and completed her look with a pair of heavy earrings. She carried off the minimally styled look with absolute grace and elegance. Fans have showered their love on Shivangi's pictures.

On the work front, Shivangi will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. She is very excited to be part of the show as it is her first reality show. Shivangi shared, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited about it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me".

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik to Shivangi Joshi, 13 confirmed contestants of Rohit Shetty's show