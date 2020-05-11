Shivangi Joshi grooves to Jacqueline Fernandez's Genda Phool as she quarantines in Dehradun; WATCH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi flaunting her moves on Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's peppy song Genda Phool will leave you spellbound. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi is a phenomenal actor. But she is also a remarkable dancer, and there's no doubt about this fact. While we've been yearning to see her on-screen, the beautiful actress is enjoying her time in Dehradun with her family. Yes, Shivangi is with her parents, away from Mumbai, during the Coronavirus-infused lockdown. Since we cannot see new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi is making sure to keep her fans engaged through her social media posts.

Just a few days ago, the diva dropped in a video, boasting her dancing skills, and it has taken the internet by a storm. She posted a video on her Instagram handle, wherein she is seen grooving to Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's peppy track Genda Phool. Yes, after , Himanshi Khurana, Monalisa, Urvashi Rautela, Jasleen Matharu, and many other actors, Shivangi also flaunted her moves on Genda Phool. However, while others danced in the confines of their home, Shivangi was seen showing off her dancing skills amidst the beauty of nature. It only added to the overall charm of the video.

The YRKKH actress's amazing dance moves will surely leave you spellbound She has left no stone unturned to make your jaws drop in astonishment. As soon as Shivangi uploaded the clip of her taking the #GendaPhoolChallenge, her fans went berserk and couldn't take their eyes off her breathtaking dancing skills. Not to miss, she looks absolutely gorgeous in a grey crop-top and black lowers. While there's no competition on her enthusiasm and energy, her expressions are on point, and it will leave you awestruck.

Take a look at Shivangi dancing on Genda Phool:

Well, we must say, Shivangi grooving in the midst of this greenery, is no less than a peacock dancing amid the spellbinding nature. She looks absolutely beautiful and her dance is pleasing to the eyes. Shivangi's dance videos come as a breath of fresh air during these times of distress. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

