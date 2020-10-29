Shivangi Joshi has the sweetest wish for BFF Aditi Bhatia on her 21st birthday: I'll always be there for you

Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram handle to send birthday love to her best friend Aditi Bhatia as she turns 21 years old. The actress penned the sweetest birthday wish leaving fans in awe. Take a look.

Birthdays are special, especially the 21st birthday. Today (October 29, 2020), beautiful actress Aditi Bhatia is feeling the essence of this 'specialness' as she is celebrating her 21st birthday. Yes, it's Aditi's 'Happy Wala Birthday' and she is grinning from ear to ear. While the number 'twenty-one' in itself makes one want to jump in the air, the cherry on the cake is when your BFF pens a heartwarming birthday note for you. Well, we're talking about Aditi's bestie and our beloved, Shivangi Joshi.

Shivangi and Aditi's strong friendship and bond are not hidden from anyone. The two beauties are touted to one of the cutest BFF jodis of the Television world. They are often seen giving BFF goals to others with their love and camaraderie. And this is what happened today when Shivangi took to her Instagram handle to send birthday love to Aditi. She shared a collage of their pretty pictures and penned a heartening birthday message for Aditi, which has melted fans' hearts.

Expressing her love for Aditi, Shivangi wrote, 'Happy Birthday. I hope your birthday is special as you are. May all of your dreams come true. I love you. Happy, healthy, exceptional, rocking 21st birthday to you best friend. I will always be there for you.' She concluded this cute message with a red heart emoji.

Take a look at Shivangi's birthday wish for Aditi here:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai actress in a previous chat with her opened up about her warm equation with Aditi. Comparing their bond with Tom and Jerry, Shivangi expressed, 'She (Aditi) is Tom and I'm Jerry. I love her a lot and I know, she loves me too. Aditi knows almost everything about me and I know about her. We share everything we each other and have no secrets.'

