  1. Home
  2. tv

Shivangi Joshi has the sweetest wish for BFF Aditi Bhatia on her 21st birthday: I'll always be there for you

Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram handle to send birthday love to her best friend Aditi Bhatia as she turns 21 years old. The actress penned the sweetest birthday wish leaving fans in awe. Take a look.
8863 reads Mumbai
Shivangi Joshi wishes best friend Aditi Bhatia on her brithday Shivangi Joshi has the sweetest wish for BFF Aditi Bhatia on her 21st birthday: I'll always be there for you
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Birthdays are special, especially the 21st birthday. Today (October 29, 2020), beautiful actress Aditi Bhatia is feeling the essence of this 'specialness' as she is celebrating her 21st birthday. Yes, it's Aditi's 'Happy Wala Birthday' and she is grinning from ear to ear. While the number 'twenty-one' in itself makes one want to jump in the air, the cherry on the cake is when your BFF pens a heartwarming birthday note for you. Well, we're talking about Aditi's bestie and our beloved, Shivangi Joshi.  

Shivangi and Aditi's strong friendship and bond are not hidden from anyone. The two beauties are touted to one of the cutest BFF jodis of the Television world. They are often seen giving BFF goals to others with their love and camaraderie. And this is what happened today when Shivangi took to her Instagram handle to send birthday love to Aditi. She shared a collage of their pretty pictures and penned a heartening birthday message for Aditi, which has melted fans' hearts. 

ALSO READ: YRKKH star Shivangi Joshi flaunts her casual style in ruffled top and pants; Ashnoor Kaur calls her 'cutie'

Expressing her love for Aditi, Shivangi wrote, 'Happy Birthday. I hope your birthday is special as you are. May all of your dreams come true. I love you. Happy, healthy, exceptional, rocking 21st birthday to you best friend. I will always be there for you.' She concluded this cute message with a red heart emoji. 

Take a look at Shivangi's birthday wish for Aditi here: 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai actress in a previous chat with her opened up about her warm equation with Aditi. Comparing their bond with Tom and Jerry, Shivangi expressed, 'She (Aditi) is Tom and I'm Jerry. I love her a lot and I know, she loves me too. Aditi knows almost everything about me and I know about her. We share everything we each other and have no secrets.' 

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi sends birthday love to YRKKH co star Mohsin Khan; Shares PIC from Baarish success celebration

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shivangi Joshi's Instagram

You may like these
PHOTO: Shivangi Joshi and Aditi Bhatia step out for a movie date and give major BFF goals; Check it out
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with BFF Aditi Bhatia; See PIC
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Akshara is back in Kartik, Naira & Goenka family's life but there's a twist
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Naira, Kartik nab the goons; Kaira reunite, prepare to welcome their baby
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik's life in danger as goons 'kidnap' him; Will Naira be able to save him?
Shivangi Joshi embraces her 'glorious mess' in an all black look; Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna showers love
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement