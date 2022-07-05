Shivangi Joshi on her bond with Jannat Zubair: There were a few misunderstandings that we solved

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair are one of the most talented and renowned actresses in the telly world. Both the divas have a long successful history in the industry and have a huge following owing to their exceptional acting skills. Shivangi and Jannat have been a part of the most popular shows on-screen and are household names. The actresses are presently in Cape Town shooting for their first-ever reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Along with performing dangerous stunts, they have been enjoying their time with other contestants on the show.

Now, in a chat with India Forums, Shivangi Joshi opened up on her bond with her co-contestant Jannat Zubair. The actress said there was a time that the two would not talk to each other due to unknown reasons. Later, the two actresses met and there were some misunderstandings which they cleared out. Shivangi reveals that after talking to her she realised that Jannat is a very sweet girl and they have now become very good friends. When asked about being addressed as 'Sita-Gita', Shivangi shares that whenever they are spotted together on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the actresses are not called by their names but instead addressed as 'Sita-Gita'.

Speaking about the show, Shivangi shared ''It is amazing. I have tried things that I would not have tried in my life otherwise. So it has been a very interesting journey for me.'' Talking about the scariest stunt in the show the actress adds that all of the stunts have been scary and the audiences will come to know once the episode starts airing.

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

