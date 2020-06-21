Shivangi Joshi highlights the importance of 'Yog' on International Yoga Day; Says 'It gives me peace & sanity'

On the occasion of World Yoga Day (2020), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira shared why she thinks the ancient practice is good for maintaining a healthy body, how yoga has benefited her and more. Read on.

Shivangi Joshi is a fitness enthusiast, and this fact is not hidden from anyone. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress works hard to stay fit and healthy. She never misses out on her workout regime, whatsoever the reason may be. The beautiful actress is completely dedicated to building a healthy and fit body. From sweating it out in the gym to playing outdoor sports to practicing yoga, Shivangi does everything to maintain a healthy balance of her mind, body, and soul.

Today (June 21, 2020), as the world celebrates International Yoga Day, Shivangi highlighted the importance of yoga, its benefits, how it has positively impacted her life and more. The actress said that practicing yoga has brought her peace and sanity. Not only the peace of mind but for Shivangi, yoga helps stabilize the body and bring out a balance in life. The actress also revealed that she has been following this beautiful and healthy form of exercise aka yoga from the past four years.

Ask her why she thinks that people emphasize including yoga in their daily workout regime in today's age, Shivangi has a very clear answer. The YRKKH actress feels that today we live in a competitive and hectic world. Everyone is running around to fulfill their duties and no one has enough time, even for themselves. She thinks that working round the clock is okay, but it is also essential to work on one's body because a healthy body and mind reaps benefits and is productive. She thinks that maintaining the health of one's body, mind, and soul is the need of the hour, and everyone should invest time in doing so.

The young actress thinks that yoga is an art, and one must learn it from an expert. Also, if someone is learning it from online tutorials, it is important to understand the nuances, as the postures in yoga hold great importance and need to be correct. She recommends it to everyone, especially to the youth, as it helps bring stability in life. Shivangi feels everybody must practice yoga as it will help not only in the present but also in the future. It helps one feel positive, confident, and energetic Yoga gives a person undefined energy and power. It will make one feel happy and enthusiastic from within.

Take a look at Shivangi's pictures performing Yoga here:

Meanwhile, the actress has returned to Mumbai after enjoying quality time at her native place Dehradun. She and the YRKKH team are ready to resume shooting soon. Fans are missing Shivangi and Moshin Khan aka Kartik's onscreen chemistry and are waiting for the show's new episodes. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

