Shivangi Joshi lights diyas with nephew to support PM Narendra Modi's 9 Baje 9 Minutes cause; Check it out

Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi lit up diyas with her cute nephew to support PM Modi's 9 baje 9 minute cause against Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look.

Yesterday (April 5), India again created history by lighting diyas, candles, torches and more to support PM Narendra Modi's 9 Baje 9 Minute cause to dispel the darkness of Coronavirus pandemic. Everyone from citizens to Bollywood and TV celebrities, people expressed solidarity with each other and came together as one nation to fight the war against COVID-19. Among this was also beloved actress Shivangi Joshi. The Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress extended her support in the cutest way possible.

Shivangi lit diyas with her nephew and contributed her support towards togetherness and oneness in this distressful time. She shared pictures of her adorable gesture with on her Instagram handle. In the photos, Shivangi is seen holding her nephew in her arms as they glance at the plate of diyas in front of them. Not one or two, she lit multiple diyas and express her concord to Modiji's idea. While Shivangi looked beautiful in a pink outfit, her nephew looked cute in yellow. The illumination of the diyas falling on their wide smiles, left us awe-struck. We must say, Shivangi and her nephew's bond is too cute to handle, and her involving the little boy for such good gestures is commendable.

Take a look at Shivangi's pictures here:

The beautiful actress is currently spending her quarantine in Dehradun. In a recent Instagram live chat with Pinkvilla. Shivangi revealed that she is making the most of his sudden break by talking and spending quality time with her family. She is also indulging in cooking, baking and watching old movies. The YRKKH actress also revealed that she is having a gala time with her niece and nephew. She loves kids and is trying to create a good bond with them. What are your thoughts on Shivangi's pictures? Aren't they too cute together? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi opens up about Cannes, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co stars, quarantine and more

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More