Shivangi Joshi looks back in time as she shares 'unseen' childhood PHOTOS; Ashnoor Kaur calls her 'super cute'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi took down her memory lane as she shared adorable pictures from her childhood, and she looks unrecognizable. Take a look.

When you think of the most adorable actress in the Indian Television industry, Shivangi Joshi's name is going to shine right at the top. With her good looks, friendly personality, down-to-earth nature, and innocence, Shivangi has captured millions of hearts. The young actress has been mesmerizing fans as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan for many years. Fans not only love Shivangi's onscreen presence but also adore her in real-life. She has a massive following on social media, and fans keep waiting for the beautiful actress to post something and leave them in awe.

Just a few hours ago, Shivangi surprised fans with an endearing post and brightened up their lazy Sunday (September 13, 2020). The YRKKH star took down her memory lane as she shared 'unseen and rare' pictures from her childhood, and left everyone awestruck. Yes, Shivangi looked back in time and posted some 'blast from the past' pictures from her childhood. Her 'baby pictures,' have left fans mesmerized and they can't stop gushing over Shivangi's cuteness.

Sharing a collage of her childhood photos, Shivangi wrote a heartwarming note. She expressed, 'If only I could tell this little one what the future holds for her.' In the pictures, Shivangi looks unrecognizable, as she has short hair, and is dressed in a t-shirt and trousers. Within moments, Shivangi's trip down the 'good old days,' caught everyone's attention, and they showered her with love.

While her fans couldn't stop crushing over how 'adorable' Shivangi looked even back then, her friends from the industry were smitten. Shivangi's former YRKKH co-star Ashnoor Kaur, who played the role of young Naira, was all hearts and called her 'Super Duper Cute.' Shivangi appreciated her compliment and replied with a heart emoji.

Take a look at Shivangi's latest post here:

Well, we must say, Shivangi looked as cute, beautiful, adorable in her childhood as she is today. Her eyes speak so much, and it is we're left wowed by her cuteness. Well, it is certainly the best weekend gift for Shivangi's fans, isn't it? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

