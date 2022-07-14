Shivangi Joshi looks no less than a princess as she flaunts her pretty pink outfit; PICS

Shivangi Joshi came into the limelight with her role of Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. At present, this diva is shooting for her first ever reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town. The actress enjoys a massive loyal fan following on her social media owing to her style statement. From traditional wear to modern outfits, Shivangi is known for pulling off all kinds of looks effortlessly. She always manages to make a style statement and the audience is in complete awe of her ability to pull off any outfit.

Today again Shivangi uploaded a series of pictures from her photoshoot. In these photos, Shivangi looks mesmerising as she opted for a pretty pink gown and has left her curly tresses open. Her flawless makeup perfectly complements her attire. Of course, her photos went viral within the blink of an eye. Fans couldn’t stop gushing about her beauty and dropped lovely comments for her.

Before heading off to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Shivangi Joshi expressed her excitement about being part of her first reality show. The actress said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited about it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me".

Shivangi Joshi's career:

The actress was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost 6 years. Her chemistry with co-star Mohsin Khan on the show was adored by the fans and they were one of the most loved couples on-screen. However, her journey with the show ended on October 25, 2021, and later she was featured in Balika Vadhu 2. This show ended its TV version but later returned with a spin-off titled Balika Vadhu - Anandi Ka Naya Safar on Voot.

