Shivangi Joshi looks pretty in floral off shoulder dress; Reunites with former YRKKH co star Pankhuri Awasthy

Shivangi Joshi recently caught up with her former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Pankhuri Awasthy and the two beauties had a gala time together. Take a look at Shivangi and Pankhuri's fun time here.

Co-stars share a special bond. After spending hours together on the sets, they're bound to become friends. And this is exactly what happened with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi and Pankhuri Awasthy. The two beauties have become 'best of friends' after working together on the show. Though Pankhuri is no longer a part of YRKKH, her bond with Shivangi still remains the same.

Yesterday the former co-stars 'surprised' their fans, as they caught up for a night out. Yes, Shivangi and Pankhuri had a reunion last night, as they spend some quality time in each other's company. They laughed, they chatted, and they went all crazy as they shared glimpses of their fun time together with fans on social media. The two were all smiles as they met after a long time, and enjoyed to their fullest. Shivangi flaunted her casual winter style in a pink oversized hoodie and black shorts, while Pankhuri looks pretty in a black floral outfit. The two actresses also clicked a number of selfies together.

Apart from this, Shivangi also left her fans wowed, as she shared a pretty picture of herself on her Instagram handle. She dolled up in a pretty blue floral off-should dress and looked mesmerizing. She flashed her infectious smile in the picture as she turned into a 'happy soul' for the pretty click. Shrenu Parikh and Swati Chitnis were left awestruck by Shivangi's cute look, while her fans showered her with love.

Take a look at Shivangi's post and her fun time with Pankhuri here:

Meanwhile, Shivangi plays the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan aka Kartik. Pankhuri was seen as Vedika on the show, but her role came to an end this year. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

