Shivangi Joshi looks 'regal' in shimmery berry blue lehenga; Fans go bonkers over YRKKH star's Diwali outfit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi is a sight to behold in shimmery berry blue lehenga, and fans cannot stop gushing over her Diwali 2020 look. Check it out.

Diwali is all about food, lights, ethnic wear, and family. Any festival without wearing appealing traditional outfits seems a little empty. And when you have to celebrate the festival of positivity, happiness, and lights, how can you miss to look your best? Well, yesterday as we celebrated the auspicious occasion of Diwali, almost everybody dressed up in their ethnic best to soak in the festive fervour.

While all looked enticing in their traditional outfits, there was one actress, who left everyone swooning with her Diwali 2020 look. Are you wondering who we're talking about? Well, it is none other than Telly Town's beloved, Shivangi Joshi. The young actress dolled up in a beautiful berry blue lehenga and spread joy. While we've seen Shivangi wearing lehenga's quite often onscreen and offscreen, but in this one, she looked absolutely stunning. There is a charm that cannot be explained in words.

From her heavily embroidered lehenga to her shimmery matching blouse, Shivangi's Diwali look is completely ethereal. She neatly tied her hair in a bun, and her make up was on fleek. She accentuated her look with statement earrings, a necklace, and bangles. The lehenga had a Rajasthan flavour to it, with designs of camels and palaces. Shivangi looked resplendent, and her 'regal' look has caught everyone's attention. The talented actress posed with diyas and rangoli, giving it a festive touch, and left fans to go bonkers. Well, we're mighty impressed with Shivangi's Diwali 2020 look, and certainly can't take our eyes off her.

Take a look at Shivang's posts here:

Meanwhile, she is seen playing the role of Naira in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan aka Kartik. YRKKH is touted to be the longest-running show on TV and is loved by viewers. What are your thoughts on the same? Isn't Shivangi looking stunning? Let us know in the comment section below.

