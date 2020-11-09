Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and YRKKH's Rajan Shahi trying Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose will crack you up

Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's producer Rajan Shahi trying to pull Shah Rukh Khan's famous pose gives a glimpse of their BTS fun together. Take a look.

is an 'icon' who is loved by all. Everyone, whether an SRK fan or not, once in their lifetime tried to do his 'famous pose.' While some managed to ace it, others couldn't do justice. However, ever wondered how Telly world's beloved onscreen jodi Shivagi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) would look if they tried their hands on SRK's signature pose. Well, we have a surprise for you!

Recently, Mohsin took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him trying to pull off Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose with Shivangi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's producer Rajan Shahi. Yes, the much-loved duo did try it, and the video just cannot be missed. In the video, the trio is seen trying to pull SRK's popular pose aka step as someone records it. While Mohsin does it with grace, Shivangi bursts into laughter saying 'I can't do it', and Rajan ji seems a little bewildered. Though the trio's chemistry is beyond explanation, this video will certainly crack you up as it is fun-loving and shows a glimpse of their BTS fun together.

Mohsin shared this hilarious video as he wished the Badshah a belated Happy Birthday. He wrote, 'Belated Happy Birthday to KhanSaheb!' SRK turned a year older on November 2 (2020) and was bombarded with love from all over.

Take a look at Mohsin's post here:

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest and most-watched shows on Indian Television. Fans love Naira and Kartik's chemistry, and lovingly call them Kaira. Rajan Shahi is quite fond of Shivangi and Mohsin and shares a great camaraderie with them. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

