Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan celebrate the massive response to their FIRST song Baarish; Thank fans for support

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan received an overwhelming response from fans for their first-ever music video 'Baarish.' Here's how they celebrated the success and expressed their gratitude towards fans.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's much-awaited music video 'Baarish' dropped in yesterday (August 11, 2020) and left fans awestruck. This was the first time ever that the duo has collaborated for a song, and are left overwhelmed by the response. Within just a day, Baairsh has crossed 5 million views on YouTube, and with the numbers increasing each passing minute. Fans can't stop gushing over Shivangi and Mohsin's scintillating and effortless chemistry in 'Baarish'. They are showering the duo with immense love, blessings, and compliments for their first song, which is creating a huge stir all over.

Just a few minutes ago, Shivangi and Mohsin took to their social media handles to share a glimpse of their celebration for the 'huge' response 'Baarish' has gotten. The duo shared pictures with a customized cake, which had the song's poster on it. They looked extremely elated as they flashed they beaming smiles for the camera and expressed their gratitude towards fans for consistently showering their love and support on them. Shivangi and Mohsin looked adorable together, while the looked pleasing.

Take a look at Shivangi and Mohsin's posts for fans here:

Baarish is an all-out romantic song that explores the nuances of monsoon romance in the times of lockdown. Payal Dev and Stebin Ben have sung the song, while the lyrics are penned down by Kunaal Vermaa. The duo has been mesmerizing fans with their onscreen chemistry since the past four years in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi is seen as Naira, while Mohsin plays Kartik in the daily soap.

What are your thoughts on the same? Have you watched Shivangi and Moshin's music video Baarish yet? How did you find the song? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

