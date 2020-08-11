Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan's fans are left awestruck by their fiery chemistry in 'Baarish'; See reactions

As Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's first music video 'Baarish' dropped today, their fans were left gushing over Shivin's fiery chemistry. Here's what fans have to say about the duo's song Baarish,

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's much-awaited music video 'Baarish' finally released today (August 11, 2020). Though they have been mesmerizing fans four over four years as Naira and Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, this is the first time that they collaborated for a music video. Baarish is an all-out romantic song that explores the nuances of monsoon romance in the times of lockdown. Shivangi and Mohsin are exuding the charm of a real-life relationship in the song, and look simply adorable together.

The duo is seen recreating the chemistry of Kaira's magic in Baarish, and have left fans awestruck. Shivangi and Mohsin's spellbinding chemistry throughout the song will take you on a dreamy and romantic ride. Baarish is a simple song with hummable lyrics and soothing music, it may also make you miss your special someone. With heart-touching instrumentals and poignant vocals, the song befits the Monsoon season. It will also make many reminisce fond memories from the good old days, and make them fall in love all over again.

The song dropped in at 11 am today, and Shivangi and Mohsin's fans can't stop gushing over their magical chemistry and bond shown in Baarish. Fans are left awestruck with their beloved Shivin's camaraderie in their first music video. While some have touted it to be the best monsoon song of the year, others cannot stop listening to it on loop. Fans have been showering Shivangi and Mohsin aka their beloved Kaira with loads of love and are going bonkers over their bond.

Take a look at fans reactions for Baarish here:

Lost the count how many times I have watched this video bcz its beyond beautiful Ma Sha Allah everything was just perfect can't describe it in words #Baarish #BaarishWithShivin @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 https://t.co/8yINTzhjba — Shamma Banu (@shammakaira) August 11, 2020

Wo pehli nazar wo chehra tumhara

Jab aankho se tumko tha dil me utara #shivin #Baarish

BAARISH OUT NOW #BaarishWithShivin pic.twitter.com/IGDudyugwV — (@Ankita2326) August 11, 2020

#Baarish...I am in love with this video. Every single moment and Every single word of this video is BRINGING ME IN THE ANOTHER WORLD OF TRUE LOVE'@momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10

Your chemistry is looking so 'PURE..B'FUL..and as always SIZZLING KEEP SHINING ROCKSTARS pic.twitter.com/yAbOSARmrF — Dia..the super cool girl (@Dia_momo26) August 11, 2020

Tumhe baarish bada yaad karti hai

Aaj bhee mujhse teri baat karti hai

Catchy Lyrics

Talented Singers

Melodious Music Composer

Scenic Location

Best Cinematography

Extraordinary Cast of @momo_mohsin and @shivangijoshi10

You Have A Winner In Your Hands

#BaarishWithShivin #baarish https://t.co/c8gSqnXGzj pic.twitter.com/11RKrtbWEN — kairaworld (@kairawurld) August 11, 2020

I loved everything about this song..#Shivin chemistry has made this song more beautiful..

Lyrics are so beautifully written..

Singers are amazing loved their voice

Everything is so perfect..this will be a super hit Music video In shaa allah #Baarish #BaarishWithShivin pic.twitter.com/LZU557vIzm — AmuKairaShivin(@Amu907) August 11, 2020

Listening song in full volume with eyes closed..its like I hv gone to different world, its so soft, so beautiful

And then opening my eyes & watching #shivin in the video..its like dream come true

Sooo Romantic Shower ur love for #Baarish: https://t.co/iTvO9rp2p0 pic.twitter.com/cZ9VbK488G — Taru Agarwal (@taruagarwal12) August 11, 2020

Wot a beautifully choreograph video nd song..such an outfiring chemistry of #Shivin seriously unbeatable..love the lyrics and music..specially that starting beat with this line "Tujhe Baarish Badaa Yaad Karti Hai" m totally fall in love with dis song #BaarishWithShivin #Baarish pic.twitter.com/FMfN2qWQiz — Shambhavi Sahay (@Shambhavi_S01) August 11, 2020

Payal Dev and Stebin Ben have given their soulful voices to Baarish, while the lyrics are penned down by Kunaal Vermaa. Have you watched Shivangi and Moshin's music video yet? What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comment section below.

