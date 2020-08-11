  1. Home
Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan's fans are left awestruck by their fiery chemistry in 'Baarish'; See reactions

As Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's first music video 'Baarish' dropped today, their fans were left gushing over Shivin's fiery chemistry. Here's what fans have to say about the duo's song Baarish,
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's much-awaited music video 'Baarish' finally released today (August 11, 2020). Though they have been mesmerizing fans four over four years as Naira and Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, this is the first time that they collaborated for a music video. Baarish is an all-out romantic song that explores the nuances of monsoon romance in the times of lockdown. Shivangi and Mohsin are exuding the charm of a real-life relationship in the song, and look simply adorable together. 

The duo is seen recreating the chemistry of Kaira's magic in Baarish, and have left fans awestruck. Shivangi and Mohsin's spellbinding chemistry throughout the song will take you on a dreamy and romantic ride. Baarish is a simple song with hummable lyrics and soothing music, it may also make you miss your special someone. With heart-touching instrumentals and poignant vocals, the song befits the Monsoon season. It will also make many reminisce fond memories from the good old days, and make them fall in love all over again.

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan's song 'Baarish' explores lockdown romance; KaiRa's chemistry is magical

The song dropped in at 11 am today, and Shivangi and Mohsin's fans can't stop gushing over their magical chemistry and bond shown in Baarish. Fans are left awestruck with their beloved Shivin's camaraderie in their first music video. While some have touted it to be the best monsoon song of the year, others cannot stop listening to it on loop. Fans have been showering Shivangi and Mohsin aka their beloved Kaira with loads of love and are going bonkers over their bond. 

Take a look at fans reactions for Baarish here: 

Payal Dev and Stebin Ben have given their soulful voices to Baarish, while the lyrics are penned down by Kunaal Vermaa. Have you watched Shivangi and Moshin's music video yet? What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi flashes her infectious smile in a yellow attire; Former YRKKH co star Lataa Saberwal pours love

