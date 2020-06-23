Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan's hilarious banter with their choreographer in a throwback video is unmissable

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's adorable pictures and videos instantly go viral on social media. Check out one of their hilarious throwback videos.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular daily soaps to be aired on Indian television. It has been ruling the hearts of the audience for the longest possible time and how! For the unversed, it is one of the longest-running TV shows till date and was originally aired from 2009. While the audiences are eagerly waiting for fresh episodes of the show to be aired soon, we have found a hilarious throwback video that deserves your attention.

As we can see in the video Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are inside a bus with their choreographer Himanshu sitting in front of them. The two actors start asking some hilarious questions to the latter post which he shows them the back of his cap that reads ‘no questions.’ However, this does not stop them from asking the questions post which he pretends to snap out at them. After that, all of them burst out into laughter before the video ends.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are currently the lead pair of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The two of them have perfectly aced their roles in the show and the audience has also appreciated their cute on-screen chemistry. The show originally featured and in the lead roles but they were later replaced by Shivangi and Mohsin as a result of the introduction of a generation leap in the story.

