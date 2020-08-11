Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan's song 'Baarish' explores lockdown romance; KaiRa's chemistry is magical

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's first ever music video together 'Baarish' has finally released, and Kaira will leave you spellbound with their chemistry. Take a look.

When Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan announced their first-ever music video 'Baarish' together, fans couldn't contain their excitement. And today (August 11, 2020), the duo's fans are going to rejoice as the song has finally released. Yes, audiences favourite, Shivangi and Mohsin are all set to enthrall people with their sizzling chemistry with the love ballad 'Baarish.' Whether you're a Kaira/ Shivin love or not, this song is going to make you fall in love with them. The duo's magical chemistry will make you go weak in the knees.

Baarish mirrors the lockdown romance between couples, and will certainly make you miss your partners. There have been multiple songs about monsoon romance, but this one is different as it not only brings Shivangi and Mohsin together for a music video but depicts the new situation couples faced. From video calling each other to reminiscing the beautiful moments spent together to missing their beloved's company, Baarish has all the elements to make it one of the best monsoon songs of the year.

Payal Dev and Stebin Ben's soulful voices, Kunaal Vermaa's heart-touching lyrics, and Aditya Dev's soothing music will make you want to listen to Baarish on loop. The storyline, the lyrics, and the emotions strike the right chord and will tug your heartstrings. While the song is quite pleasing, it is Shivangi and Mohsin's fiery chemistry that remains to be the highlight of the music video.

The duo is so comfortable and natural with each other, that for a milli-second you will forget that it is a music video. From Shivangi sitting on Mohsin's lap to Mohsin sleeping on Shivangi's lap to the duo warmly embracing each other, their bond is perfectly depicted throughout the video. There are several moments where the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai duo's fans will be left gushing over their cuteness.

However, the best moment of all has to be when Shivangi finally meets Mohsin at the end of the video, the happiness on their face will make you 'awww.' Though the video is a decent 3.53 minutes long, you wouldn't want it to end as Shivangi and Mohsin looks completely adorable together.

Take a look at Shivin's song Baarish here:

Baarish has a charm which is difficult to find in today's songs, Shivangi and Mohsin make the song come to live with their unmatchable chemistry and perfect depiction of emotions. What are your thoughts on the same? How did you find the duo's chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :YouTube

