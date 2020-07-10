Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to see new entry; THIS actor to play former's lover

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan is all set to see a new face on the show in the upcoming episodes. And this new entry is going to have a romantic connection with Shivangi. Read on to know more.

Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata is all set to enthrall fans again from July 13, 2020. Yes, Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Moshin Khan's (Kartik) much-loved drama is going to make a huge and interesting comeback on TV after almost three-months. The show's promo dropped a few days ago, wherein fans go a hint that a new twist is going to come in Kaira's life. The new promo revealed that Shivangi will be seen in a double role, leaving fans utterly amazed.

Shivangi's double role will be completely contrasting. On one hand, she will be seen as the saree-clad bahu Naira, on the other, we will get to see Tina a modern girl. While the promo has left everyone curious, there's another piece of news that has come up that will leave YRKKH fans stunned. Well, the show is soon going to see a new entry. Yes, you read that right! A new face is going to join Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata and it will have a close connection with Shivangi. Wondering who is the actor and what is his connection with Shivangi on the show?

Well, newcomer Jaydeep Ashra is all set to enter in YRKKH. The actor has previously been a part of the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts in Ahmedabad, and will soon enter the show. According to reports in a leading entertainment portal, Jaydeep will essay the character of Alka Kaushik’s son, and he will fall in love with Tina. Yes, Jaydeep will play the love interest of the bratty and spunky Tina (Shivangi Joshi). So, are you ready to see this new love story in YRKKH apart from Kartika and Naira's firey chemistry?

What are your thoughts on Jaydeep playing the new guy in Shivangi aka Tina's life on YRKKH? Are you excited to see this new twisted and interesting tale on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :IWM Buzz

